Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases shoot past 4,000 again, 11 more deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Health Ministry reported 4,008 more Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 169,379.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of today’s cases, all but five were local transmissions.

“Selangor remains the state with the highest number of daily cases with 1,391 today, followed by KL with 513, and Johor with 470,” he said in a statement.

Today’s number is the second-highest for a single day, surpassed only by Sunday’s (January 16) 4,029.

Eleven more deaths were also reported today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 630 cases.

MORE TO COME