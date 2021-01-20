Health D-G confirms death of Covid-19 frontliner, says had brain aneurysm, not virus

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A government doctor who had been on the frontlines battling Covid-19 has died, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed today.

However, he refuted claims that the doctor succumbed to fatigue amid news of the public healthcare system buckling under the flood of four digit daily new Covid-19 cases.

“No, it’s not fatigue. He was diagnosed to have brain aneurysm a few months ago.

“He also tested negative for Covid-19,” Dr Noor Hisham told Malay Mail when contacted.

A charity group claimed yesterday that Dr Ali Noor Hassan, one of its members and a medical officer, had died from exhaustion while on duty at the Covid-19 battlefront.

The group, calling itself Skuad Pengurusan Jenazah Malaysia or Malay for “Malaysian Funeral Management Squad”, said it was informed by Dr Ali’s relative of his death through Facebook.

The group also shared on is Facebook page what it said was the last picture of Dr Ali taken by his friend before his death.

Yesterday, the country recorded 3,631 Covid-19 cases, despite several states nationwide being under a renewed movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0 for almost a week now.

Despite allegations that Malaysia’s public healthcare is in dire straits, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that the government has enough resources to ensure the public health system continues to serve the people to curb the spread of Covid-19.



