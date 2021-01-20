Group says Covid-19 frontliner died due to fatigue while on duty

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes a breather in front of a mural featuring frontliners outside a clinic in Shah Alam December 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A charity group claimed yesterday that one of its members, allegedly a medical officer serving as a Covid-19 frontliner, passed away a few days ago while on duty.

The group, calling itself Skuad Pengurusan Jenazah Malaysia or Malay for “Malaysian Funeral Management Squad”, said Dr Ali Noor Hassan’s kin informed the group of his passing via Facebook.

“The deceased is a registered member of SPJM and has been following SPJM since 2018,” the group said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In the Facebook post, the group also shared what it said was the last picture of Dr Ali taken by his friend before his death.

The group said he fell ill due his workload, highlighting a lack of rest. According to the post, Dr Ali fell asleep and then fainted, leading to his death.

Malay Mail cannot independently verify this claim and is seeking clarification from the ministry. There has been no mention of a medical officer dying while on duty so far.

Yesterday, the country recorded 3,631 Covid-19 cases, despite several states nationwide being under a renewed movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0 for almost a week now.

Despite allegations that Malaysia’s public healthcare is in dire straits, health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that the government has enough resources to ensure the public health system continues to serve the people to curb the spread of Covid-19.