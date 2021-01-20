Anwar reveals bipartisan appeal for Agong to lift Emergency or reconvene Parliament

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after meeting with the Pakatan Harapan presidential council in Petaling Jaya January 12, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Pakatan Harapan and several government federal lawmakers have submitted a letter appealing for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to rescind his Proclamation of Emergency.

The PKR president alleged that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wrongly advised the Agong on the matter, and suggested that this could have been motivated by a desire to remain in power despite losing majority support in Parliament.

The letter, which also appealed for the Agong to allow Parliament to convene should the Agong insist on Emergency rule, was submitted yesterday, said Anwar, who is member of parliament for Port Dickson.

“We are not protesting, but appealing to His Royal Highness’ wisdom and hope that he would reassess and reconsider the reasons (to declare Emergency) that were given by the prime minister which are unreasonable,” Anwar said at an online press conference today.

MORE TO COME