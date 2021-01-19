School starts tomorrow for Sabah SPM, STPM students, Perak SPM candidates

Students practice social distancing at SMK Anderson in Ipoh June 24, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — A total of 51,294 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students in Sabah will return to school for face-to-face learning from tomorrow, said State Education director Datuk Mistirine Radin.

“A total of 33,503 students are candidates who will sit for the SPM examination while the remaining are 17,791 STPM students,” she said in a statement, today.

Meanwhile, Mistirine said, Sabah recorded a total of 63,895 students for the school session this year, including 36,174 Year One students, Form One (27,401) and Remove (320).

However, all the students involved will follow the learning session through the teaching and learning at home (PdPR) method starting tomorrow due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the flood situation in Sabah, Mistirine said, a total of 21 schools in four districts namely Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu, Beluran, and Tuaran were affected by floods following continuous rain since last week.

She said among the schools affected in Beaufort were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lago, SK Bangkalalak, SK Suasa, SK Garama, SK Bukau, SK Pekan Membakut, SK Kampung Brunei, SK Mampagar and SK Kebulu.

In Kota Belud, the schools closed are SK Sembirai, SK Kesapang, SK Tamau, SK Pituru, SK Jawi-Jawi, and SK Menunggui while in the other two districts, Beluran and Tuaran, SK Sualok and SK Pekan Tuaran were affected, she said.

According to her, all 4,891 students and 433 teachers in the schools can conduct PdPR to ensure that the learning sessions run as usual according to the schedule.

Meanwhile, a total of 28,637 SPM candidates for year 2020 will also start face-to-face learning sessions in schools throughout Perak from tomorrow.

State Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said the State Education Department was ready to ensure the smooth running of face-to-face school sessions, including from the safety and health aspects.

“The advice from the state government to all educators is to ensure compliance to the new norms and to ensure all students who register tomorrow wear face masks, maintain physical distance and wash their hands often,” he told reporters in Lumut, today.

He said this after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), between City Harbor International School and Pusat Pendidikan Al-Amin Berhad at City Harbor International School, in Lumut.

On the MoU, Ahmad Saidi said it is aimed at implementing strategic cooperation to establish Al-Amin Primary School at the City Harbor International School Campus in Manjung.

He said the collaboration could create a unique environment encompassing international schools with national-stream schools integrated with the elements of Islamic religious education.

At the event, Pusat Pendidikan Al-Amin Berhad was represented by its chairman, Shaharom Md Shariff while City Harbor International School was represented by its founder and managing director, N.S.Lal Muhuthan. — Bernama