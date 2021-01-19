Sarawak minister says 37 landslide incidents in Mambong following incessant rain

Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said incessant rain last week resulted in 37 landslide incidents reported in Mambong. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 19 — The incessant rain last week resulted in 37 landslide incidents reported in the Mambong state constituency, near here, said its assemblyman, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

According to him, three roads connecting Kampung Sadir, Kampung Kiding and Kampung Sepit were affected with the shoulder of the main road to Kuching city collapsing in incessant heavy rain all day.

“Four houses were also damaged in Kampung Garung, Karu, Sadir and Parang respectively due to landslides,” he told reporters after observing the gotong-royong work of repairing the house of Nona Budis, 63, in Kampung Garung at KM 40, Jalan Puncak Borneo, today.

He said Nona’s house was the most badly damaged after it was heavily covered with soil during a landslide last Thursday night.

Dr Jerip, who is also state Transport Assistant Minister, urged the Public Works Department (JKR) to take immediate remedial measures for the damaged roads and landslides.

“The repair works to the damaged roads will take some time, so I ask that the road users be patient as JKR will take some time to assess the damage and repair costs,” he said.

On the repair works to the house of Nona who lost her husband to cancer last year, Dr Jerip said the cost was estimated to be almost RM40,000, which would be paid with contributions from villagers and the public through his service centre.

In the incident last Thursday night, Nona and her daughter managed to escape with four grandchildren when a hill slope suddenly collapsed with the mass of soil hitting the walls of her living room. The second such incident occurred in August last year.

Meanwhile, Bernama found that repair works to the landslide along the main road between Kampung Suba Bandar and Kampung Grogo, Bau being carried out. — Bernama