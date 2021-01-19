Floods: Fewer evacuees in Sabah and Pahang

A man is seen sitting inside his house that partially submerged in floodwaters at Kampung Lebak Seberang in Temerloh on January 9, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has dropped slightly while several relief centres (PPS) in Pahang have been closed this evening.

In Sabah, the number of victims has reduced by five to 890 people from 257 families compared to 895 people from 258 families in the morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said two PPS had been closed, namely the Taman Sri Keramat PPR multipurpose hall in Putatan and the Penampang Sports Complex Club House.

Kota Belud still holds the highest number of flood evacuees, with 347 people from 109 families, while another PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Punggor to take the total number of PPS in the district to five.

Meanwhile, there are 159 flood victims from 55 families are being housed at the PPS in Beaufort, Tuaran (119 people from 25 families); Kota Kinabalu (101 people from 18 families); Tenom (75 people from 18 families); Paitan (48 people from 14 families); and Papar (41 people from 18 families).

According to the statement, flood victims are still being evacuated to the nearest PPS as the water level had risen in several districts, while it is still raining in Kota Belud and Beaufort.

In total, eight districts in Sabah have been hit by floods.

In Sarawak, 325 people are still housed at the only PPS in the state, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanah Puteh in Serian.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Major (PA) Ismail Mahedin said the PPS could not be closed due to the stagnant floodwater.

In Pahang, the flood situation in Maran has recovered after two PPS in the district, namely the Kampung Baru Pertanian community hall and Kampung Paya Pasir surau, were closed this afternoon.

With this development, only two districts — Pekan and Kuantan — are still affected by floods this evening, with 509 people remaining at four PPS.

Kuantan recorded the highest number of flood evacuees, with 380 people from 90 families, while Pekan has 129 victims from 39 families. — Bernama