In lawsuit, court asked if a PM who has lost majority can suspend Parliament, advise Agong to declare Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan today filed a lawsuit against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Malaysian government, in his bid to have the courts decide whether a prime minister who no longer has the majority support of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat can still advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to proclaim an Emergency or can still suspend Parliament sittings.

Khairuddin, who was a Batu Kawan Umno vice-chief until 2015, in his lawsuit asked the High Court in Kuala Lumpur to hear and decide four important constitutional questions.

Based on court papers sighted by Malay Mail, one of the questions asked by Khairuddin was whether advice — by a prime minister who had lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat — to propose to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a declaration of Proclamation of Emergency is invalid and unconstitutional.

Khairuddin, who in the past was a member of Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and subsequently a member of Parti Amanah Negara, had last July withdrawn from Pakatan Harapan.

Khairuddin, who was known to be a loyalist to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is not currently known to have any affiliation to any political party.

MORE TO COME