Annexe of Tanah Merah Hospital catches fire (VIDEO)

TANAH MERAH, Jan 18 — Part of a seven-storey block under construction at the Tanah Merah Hospital here caught fire last night.

Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Rafain Mat Zain said they received an emergency call at 8.54pm.

“The fire occurred at the first, second and third levels of the building where cable installation was being carried out,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Rafain said 13 firefighters took almost 30 minutes to control the blaze at the 200 square metre area, assisted by a Fire Rescue Tender engine from the Machang station.

“The cause of the incident is being investigated and there were no casualties,” he said. — Bernama