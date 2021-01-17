Floods inundate Penampang police HQ, operations affected

The Penampang Police Station is flooded after continuous heavy rain in the area, January 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

PENAMPANG, Jan 17 — Continuous rain since yesterday has caused several areas here to be inundated.

Also hit was the Penampang District Police Headquarters (IPD), which affected some of its operations.

Penampang district police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said despite the situation, its personnel continued to carry out flood monitoring operations, including traffic control in the affected areas.

“Most main roads around Penampang are inundated and road users are advised to be vigilant and adhere to directives from the authorities,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the public could contact the district disaster operations room at 088-726054 for enquiries on the flood situation and affected areas.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama found that some roads in Penampang are only accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles and rain was still pouring at 11.30am.

Among the roads affected are Jalan Kiranau Inobong, Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Kibabaig and Jalan Kivatu Kasigui.

Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Papar become the latest districts in Sabah to be affected by floods since last night, besides Pitas, Beaufort and Paitan which have already been hit. — Bernama