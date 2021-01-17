Celebrity Bob Lokman’s father fined RM4,000 for criminal intimidation, damaging mosque property

Celebrity Bob Lokman’s father was fined RM4,000 in default 12 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to two charges of threatening a mosque official and committing mischief by breaking mosque property in November last year. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 17 — Celebrity Bob Lokman’s father was fined RM4,000 in default 12 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of threatening a mosque official and committing mischief by breaking mosque property, in November last year.

Magistrate Mohd Izzuddin Mohd Shukri sentenced Lokman Ahmad, 83, or better known as Ayah Man, after he pleaded guilty to both acts at the Tok Kenali Mosque in Kubang Kerian, near here, at 11am, on November 21, 2020.

For each charge, the accused who was in a wheelchair was fined RM2,000 or six months’ jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the first charge, Lokman issued threatening words by telling one Mohd Hanis Sulaiman, 34, that he wanted to hack and shoot Muhammad Hafiz Hukmi Wardi, 39, the trustee of the Tok Kenali Mosque.

For the offence of criminal intimidation, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine or both.

For the second charge, the accused committed mischief by breaking flower pots and cutting the flower plants at the Tok Kenali Mosque area, resulting in a loss of more than RM150 under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than five years or with a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin prosecuted.

The accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Murtadza Mohd Mokhtar who requested that the court not impose a jail sentence on his client, on the grounds that the accused was 83 years old.

“The accused also suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and hearing problems.

“By pleading guilty, he helped expedite the case. I also appeal he is not sentenced to jail due to the Covid-19 epidemic factor,” he said. — Bernama