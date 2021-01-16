Report: EcoWorld boss says woman slapped by ‘Datuk’ in viral video not his daughter

Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin said his daughter was not the woman in the viral video of a fight at TST Hotspot. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Tan Sri denied that his daughter was the woman shown being slapped by a businessman in a viral video, according to The Star.

The news portal also reported Puan Sri Siew Yong Gnanalingam, the wife of billionaire Tan Sri G. Gnanalingam, as denying that she was the person who recorded the video of the incident.

In the video that was heavily circulated online this week, the businessman with the title of Datuk was seen assaulting a man in an argument at TST Hotpot located in Tropicana Avenue, Petaling Jaya.

The businessman also slapped a woman, purportedly the companion of the man he assaulted earlier, while leaving the restaurant.

The man assaulted was later revealed to be the son of a prominent property tycoon.

The businessman and a 39-year-old man were arrested after the incident and have both been remanded for investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.