Flood situation in Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak improves, number of flood evacuees declined as of this morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― The flood situation in Sarawak, Pahang and Sabah has improved this morning with the decline in number of evacuees, but in Johor, the number has remained the same as yesterday.

In Sarawak, the number of evacuees at relief centres dropped slightly to 4,247 people this morning from 4,343 last night.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in its latest report informed that 51 centres are still operating in the six flood-hit districts since last Wednesday.

Kuching district still has the highest number of evacuees with 2,853 people in 33 centres, followed by Serian (1,068 in 10 centres), Samarahan (319 in seven centres) and Miri (seven at one centre).

In Pahang, 5,913 evacuees from 1,632 families are still seeking shelter at 77 centres this morning.

The Social Welfare Department's (JKM) Info Portal reported that Pekan still recorded the highest number of evacuees at 2,928, followed by Maran (1,487), Kuantan (849), Temerloh (392) and Bera (257).

Meanwhile, the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that after more than a week being at the danger level, the reading at Lubuk Paku, Maran, along Sungai Pahang finally dropped to warning level this morning but the reading at Serambi in Pekan is still at danger level

The level of Sungai Jelai in Lipis has remained to be at danger level since the floods hit Pahang on January 3.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees as of 8am today dropped to 183 from 51 families as compared to 313 from 84 families yesterday evening.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement informed that all evacuees were being housed at five centres in three districts namely Pitas (two), Beaufort (one) and Paitan (two).

“Two centres, one in Lahad Datu at the Agricultural Vocational College Hall and another in Pitas at SK Salimpodon, closed this morning while 120 villages are still affected .

“The authorities are monitoring the water level at the affected areas as thunderstorm warning has been issued in the morning and evening, with rain expected at night in several places,” it said.

In Johor, the number of evacuees as of 8am today, remained at 93 from 23 families being housed at two centres in Segamat and Batu Pahat.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said 76 evacuees from 20 families are residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Segamat while the remaining 17 are from Kampung Talang Bunut, Batu Pahat.

Evacuees in Segamat are being housed at Sekolah Agama Gemereh while those in Batu Pahat are at SK Seri Bunut. ― Bernama