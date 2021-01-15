Thousands stranded, many hungry in Pitas

Villagers in Kampung Liu push a car to higher ground as floodwaters continued to rise. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — A collapsed bridge, landslides and floods due to heavy rain for the past few days in Pitas disrupted land transport with the town, leaving thousands stranded, many of them with limited food supplies.

A bridge in Kampung Gumpa, which collapsed on Monday, has affected more than 10 villages, that are now facing difficulties obtaining food and medical supplies.

Worsening floods in the area have forced those with operating boats skills to risk their lives rescuing their relatives in low-lying areas and houses near Sungai Bengkoka.

The collapsed bridge and poor Internet connection made it even more difficult to reach for help from outside.

Allyson Motibin, one of the thousands villagers in Kampung Liu said they are currently rationing their food intake just in case the floods are not receding.

“Since most of the houses and small sundry shops in the low-lying area are flooded, we cannot get any supply of essential items. Food is running out and our properties are damaged.

“At the moment, we give priority to the elderly, disabled and children. They must eat first and we eat whatever is left for that day.

“Some of the villagers who are staying near the river were evacuated by volunteers and moved to their relatives’ houses on higher ground because there is no evacuation centre here” he said.

Although their property such as houses, cars, motorbikes and crops were badly damaged, Allyson is hoping food relief workers would come bringing food assistance as soon as possible because the conditions in the area are not showing any improvement.

When contacted yesterday afternoon, Allyson said it was still raining in his kampung.

Obviously, the bridge link to Pitas town cannot be repaired and restored immediately.

The bridge in Kampung Gumpa connects Kampung Liu and other nearby villages, namely Kampung Tiga Tarok, Malubang, Pansuran, Dalas, Mangkubau, Bawing, Kioahung, Kapok, Liu Tamu, Liu Darat, Kandang, Kodong, Telaga, Jambu and Suang Duyung.

Meanwhile, Kampung Maringan and Mangkubau are also cut off and need immediate food supplies, as the road conditions to both villagers are impassable due to flooding.

Local-based NGO, Reach Out, is currently coordinating logistic and food aid for the flood victims.

Its coordinator, Fauziah Stephens said she has contacted several NGOs, and hopes that Mercy Malaysia, one of those contacted showing interest to this initiative, would response as soon as possible.

“It is not easy to channel aid, but we must find ways because some villages are totally disconnected.

“At this moment, Reach Out’s volunteers are on standby with 10 boats to assist if any food distributions come from outside. We will try to cover both Pitas and Bengkoka. However, we are looking for more boats to cover Kusilad, Pandan Mandamai and Dandun areas” she said.

Pitas is situated up north of Sabah, divided into two constituencies – Pitas and Bengkoka, about 200km from the city centre.

At press time, the writer received confirmation from the ground that at least 50 villages were flooded with more than 40 were totally cut off.

Deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in a statement today said Public Works Department (JKR) is aware about the damaged infrastructures in Pitas and repairing works will start as soon as possible.

Some netizens who shared their experience about the flood on social media said this is the worst natural disaster they ever witnessed and hoped the floods will recede.

A teacher, Ruby Ronarita who is staying in Kampung Kerasik about 5km from Pitas town said her family’s house was design with high pillars, so it was safe for them at the moment.

However, she is worried about her relatives and friends who are staying near the river.

“I was told by one of my friends that their house in Kampung Sinsilog was “visited” by a crocodile yesterday. I hope everyone will be more alert on their surroundings and be safe all the time,” she added.

In Pandan area, the large amount of water flowing into the Sungai Bengkoka has led to flooding in several small villages namely Lugu, Kobon, Mandamai, Mandurian Laut, Mandamai Bai, Pandan and Pandan Mandamai.

Mejol Sukuan, one of the villagers from Pandan said the situation is worsening and more people were forced to leave their home.

“We don’t have proper boats to carry people crossing the heavy flow river. We are hoping APM (Civil Defence Force) would assist us.

Villagers helping to evacuate victims stranded in Pandan, where several villages were inundated.

“It is getting dark here and many families are still need to be rescued.

“We are currently arranging for those near the river to stay at relatives’ houses at the hills or high lands, but we are having some problem with food supplies. We need help,” he said to The Borneo Post yesterday evening. — Borneo Post