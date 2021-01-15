Sabah CM: RM500 cash aid to be distributed to families affected by floods, high tide

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor says families affected by the floods and high tide phenomenon in the state will each receive an RM500 cash aid to help ease their burden. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 ― Families affected by the floods and high tide phenomenon in Sabah will each receive an RM500 cash aid to help ease their burden, says Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the assistance would be distributed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and coordinated by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) as well as the district offices involved.

He said apart from that, the Sabah General Welfare Services Department (JPKA) and NADMA were also providing cooked food to all victims placed at flood relief centres (PPS).

“The head of each household transferred to PPS is also given a food basket worth RM200,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Hajiji said the state government also strongly urged all parties involved in the flood disaster to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

“The state government also advises all parties to take precautions and comply with the instructions of the authorities from time to time,” he said. ― Bernama