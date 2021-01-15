Covid-19: Health Ministry, Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia to further discuss patient management at private hospitals

Deputy Health Minister 1 Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said that the ministry hoped that private stakeholders would be able to raise all issues and take advantage of the engagement session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) will hold further discussions with the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) and other private hospital licensees in the near future regarding the management of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals.

Deputy Health Minister 1 Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, in a statement, said that the ministry hoped that private stakeholders would be able to raise all issues and take advantage of the engagement session.

He said that the MoH would also examine some issues and concerns raised by the APHM in an initial discussion, which was also attended by MoH clinical specialists in various fields, on January 13.

He added that the APHM, representing the private hospitals, has expressed the desire to work together and be ready to treat Covid-19 patients in their respective facilities.

“I am very satisfied with the results of the discussion and the spirit of collaboration and solidarity shown by all parties at the meeting,” he said.

Dr Noor Azmi said that at the initial stage, the MoH agreed that the treatment of Covid-19 patients should be centered at government facilities, but at the same time, the ministry had never stopped any private hospital from offering treatment services for Covid-19 patients.

However, he said that, as the country was currently facing a third wave of Covid-19 which was much more challenging than the previous situation, the public health system was expected to face challenges to provide services to accommodate the significant increase in cases.

Under the Emergency Ordinance, the MoH has the power to instruct private hospitals to take in and treat Covid-19 patients. ― Bernama