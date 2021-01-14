Fires at building of the Andaman Resort in Langkawi: Forensics probe underway

Police and Fire Dept personnel inspect the damage to The Andaman resort in Langkawi which caught fire twice. ― Picture via Facebook

LANGKAWI, Jan 14 — A forensics probe is already underway on the fires that broke out at a building block of the five-star resort The Andaman, a Luxury Collection Resort, in Jalan Teluk Datai, about 40 kilometres from Kuah town here

Fire broke out twice at the block, at 4.04pm on Tuesday and at 1.13am yesterday. The fires destroyed the block but there were no casualties.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the forensics team is being assisted by personnel from the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department.

“Investigations started since yesterday involving experts from JBPM headquarters in Putrajaya who are assisted by Kedah Fire and Rescue Department personnel. Today, besides forensics investigations, the team will also question witnesses.

“JBPM will conduct comprehensive investigations because based on the building designs at the resort, the fires should not have spread rapidly. We are looking at and handling this issue from the legal aspects apart from also looking in local logistical needs,” he told Bernama today.

Nor Hisham, who visited the scene yesterday, also shared on the difficulties faced by the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters from the Persiaran Putra fire and rescue station and the resort’s Emergency Response Team in battling the flames.

“Besides the hot and dry weather and the building structure made of wood, based on my observations in the field yesterday, firefighters had difficulty obtaining adequate water supply to extinguish the flames more effectively.

“Access to the location was difficult for fire engines apart from water supply from the resort, which according to calculations, could only last for five hours. When the flames lasted for more than 12 hours, the situation was difficult to control,” he said.

Bernama had reported yesterday that the firefighters had to employ the fire-break method at the south and north wings of the building by shooting torrents of water stretching some 100 feet from a water tender to contain the flames. — Bernama