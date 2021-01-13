Works minister Fadillah Yusof’s mother dies at 90

Dayang Rosnah is survived by 13 children, Fadillah being the ninth child. ― Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, Jan 13 ― Dayang Rosnah Abang Madeli, 90, the mother of Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof died today at 6.30pm.

According to a posting on Fadillah’s Facebook page, his mother passed away at her home in PJ Heights, Petra Jaya here.

It said the funeral prayers would be performed at the Ikhwanul Islam Mosque, Taman Sukma at 9.30am tomorrow and her remains would be buried at Semariang Muslim Cemetery, Petra Jaya.

Fadillah’s press secretary, Misiah Taib, said in a statement, Dayang Rosnah died due to old age and is survived by 13 children, Fadillah being the ninth child.

“We apologise and ask those who wish to pay their last respects not to do so for Kuching is a Covid-19 red zone,” she added. ― Bernama