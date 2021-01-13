Selangor Islamic enforcers probed for violence against Nur Sajat in arrest for ‘insulting Islam’

Nur Sajat continues to be hounded by authorities and some in the public over her gender identity. ― Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat02

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) said today it has summoned its enforcers involved in the recent alleged violence during arrest of cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat last week.

In a statement, the department said it has been informed that Nur Sajat has since filed a police report over the incident, where she claimed she had been roughed up by the religious officers.

“The enforcers related to the matter have also been called in to give their statements on [Nur Sajat's] report,” Jais said in a statement.

It also confirmed that Nur Sajat is being investigated under Section 10 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995, after several complaints were made against her in 2018 and 2020.

Section 10 refers to the Shariah offence of insulting Islam or causing Islam to be insulted either by mocking or blaspheming the faith and its associated practices and rituals either in a written, pictorial or photographic form.

It carries the penalty of fine not more than RM5,000, no more than three years' imprisonment, or both.

Nur Sajat had earlier this week uploaded a video on her social media stating that a report was lodged on February 23, 2018 during her religious event held at her guest house in Seksyen 16, Shah Alam.

She further claimed that the state religious officers had denied her her rights even when she fully cooperated during the whole process on January 6 this year in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor.

“Long story short, I was treated unfairly even though I gave testimony and cooperation to the Jais.

“As a human being who has cooperated, I was instead remanded in a temporary detention center in Kuala Kubu Bharu,” she said.

Sajat added that she was allegedly handcuffed and assaulted by the state religious officers during the investigation process, causing bruises all over her body.

“I deserve to be given human rights to live like other humans too.

“I am deeply saddened and disappointed with this incident as it has affected my business and mental health,” she posted a caption on her Instagram post.

Nur Sajat continues to be hounded by authorities and some in the public over her gender identity.

Last year, religious affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said Islamic enforcers would not merely be conducting arrests but also provide religious education so that the transgender community can “return to the correct path”.

Zulkifli’s remark appeared to be in response to risqué photos on social media by cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat, which prompted the ire of some Muslim hardliners.