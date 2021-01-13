Indecent old tweets linked to MCMC Twitter account: Ministry launches probe, no compromise for those involved, says minister

He gave his assurance that the investigation would be carried out transparently and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) would take stern action against those responsible, regardless of whether they are still serving the MCMC or not.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today stressed that his ministry will not compromise with parties found involved in issues related to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) official Twitter account.

“I view seriously the viral issue of indecent old tweets which originated from 2014 that linked to MCMC’s official Twitter account,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said he has also instructed the ministry’ secretray-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek to investigate the matter from all angles.

The MCMC’s official Twitter was temporarily suspended yesterday after it was hacked by irresponsible parties. — Bernama