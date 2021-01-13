Fire still rages at Langkawi's Andaman Resort, affecting nearby rainforest (VIDEO)

According to a reader there who reached out to Malay Mail, the fire which destroyed The Andaman Resort’s kitchen is also said to be affecting the rainforest nearby. ― Picture via Facebook/Aalia Kuek

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The Andaman Resort which is a popular destination for revellers in Langkawi Island, is still affected by a fire which started yesterday.

According to a reader there who reached out to Malay Mail, the fire which destroyed the resort’s kitchen is also said to be affecting the rainforest nearby.

So far no lives have been reported lost.

The extent of damages on the hotel cannot be ascertained as yet, while a video of the incident has made its way into social media platforms.

Malay Mail has reached out to the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department for a response on the incident, as well as the management of the hotel.

MORE TO COME