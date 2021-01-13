Alliance Bank, Hong Leong Bank offer flood relief aid to customers

In a statement today, Alliance Bank said its flood relief assistance initiative comprises a six-month loan moratorium, loan repayment modifications, and waivers of fees and charges for selected services. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd and Hong Leong Bank Bhd have announced financial assistance for customers affected by the flood situation in several states in Malaysia.

In a statement today, Alliance Bank said its flood relief assistance initiative comprises a six-month loan moratorium, loan repayment modifications, and waivers of fees and charges for selected services.

The services include replacement of debit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) cards, cheque books and passbooks lost or damaged by floods.

Group chief executive officer Joel Kornreich said affected customers can contact the bank to discuss the relief package that meets their needs.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank have also mobilised a flood relief assistance programme offering a payment moratorium of up to six months for all loan and Islamic banking facilities, including credit card.

Additional financing will also be made available to existing small and medium enterprises and commercial customers who require working capital to facilitate their business recovery as a result of the recent floods, the group said in a statement.

Hong Leong Bank group managing director and chief executive officer Domenic Fuda said affected customers who are currently receiving assistance under the bank’s Payment Relief Assistance Plan, as well as customers under the Payment Relief Assistance for B40, M40 and microenterprises for Covid-19-related issues, are also eligible to apply for the flood relief assistance.

“The bank is also offering free replacement of bank-related documents such as debit and credit cards, as well as cheques and bank statements damaged or lost in the floods,” he said.

As part of its community disaster response efforts, the bank has pledged a donation of RM200,000 to non-profit organisation Mercy Malaysia.

The bank said the donation would help Mercy Malaysia in health and Covid-19-related safeguarding and services, food supply, logistics support for response mobilisation, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene support. — Bernama