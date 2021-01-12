Only one day for Chinese New Year gatherings, limited to family, says Sarawak Disaster Management Committee

The Chinese New Year celebration in Sarawak is only allowed on the first day with an attendance of 20 people at a time and are limited to immediate family members. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 12 — The Chinese New Year celebration in Sarawak is only allowed on the first day with an attendance of 20 people at a time and are limited to immediate family members only, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) today.

JPBN Sarawak, in a statement today, said detailed guidelines on the celebration was available on the official website of the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak (mlgh.sarawak.gov.my).

“The conditional movement control order (CMCO) guidelines for the Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones was issued by the Sarawak National Security Council (MKN) in its official portal www.mkn.gov.my.

“This Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is effective in the Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones at midnight today, from 12.01 midnight to Jan 26, 2021 at 11.59pm,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Sarawak JPBN chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas explained that the Kuching zone involved Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian districts, the Sibu zone included Sibu and Sarikei districts, while the Miri Zone covered the Miri district.

In the meantime, regarding the food and beverage (F&B) sales operation of cinemas, JPBN Sarawak informed that only the F&B part of the cinema is allowed to operate throughout the CMCO.

“However, it includes take away purchases and food delivery such as Food Panda and Grab Food only,” according to the statement.

The positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today remained at three digits with 146 cases reported, compared to 153 cases recorded yesterday.

Sibu became the highest area of Covid-19 positive cases with 92 cases; Sebauh (20); Kanowit (12); Miri (11); Beluru (three); Kuching (three); Dalat (two); Saratok (one); Bintulu (one) and Limbang (one). — Bernama