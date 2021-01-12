All golfing activities in MCO states suspended until further notice, association says

To date there have been 16 golf clubs nationwide that have been affected by Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — No golf is allowed to be played in Selangor, Penang, Putrajaya, Labuan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah for the duration of the second movement control order (MCO), the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) has announced today.

In a statement, MGA president Admiral Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said the clubs can continue to do course maintenance but with a limited workforce.

“As announced by the prime minister on January 11, the second MCO will take effect from January 13 to 26 in Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Melaka,

Johor and Sabah.

“As confirmed by the National Security Council and Malaysian International Trade and Industry, the golf industry is not part of the essential economic sector. As such, all golf-related operations located in MCO states shall be temporarily suspended until further notice from the government.

“Notwithstanding, please take note that routine golf maintenance activities may still be undertaken provided that at any one time no more than 30 per cent of the total course and maintenance staff be at the work place,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile for states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), MGA said they can continue as usual but must continue to strictly adhere to the SOPs in place.

They also announced that no competitions can take place for the time being.

“Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang golf-related operations may resume provided MGA’S mandatory standard operating procedures released on January 6 are strictly complied with.

“Please take note that golf clubs situated in CMCO states must install plastic separators in buggies for twin sharing usage or alternatively, must enforce the one golfer per buggy if separators cannot be installed.

“Please be informed that golf competitions are temporarily suspended until further notice at CMCO states,” he added.

To date there have been 16 golf clubs nationwide that have been affected by Covid-19. Thirteen of those clubs are in the Klang Valley while the rest are in Negri Sembilan, Perak and Johor.

MGA have come out with protocols necessitating all caddies to wear gloves and masks at all times and in its latest update, required all clubs to have a plastic divider in the buggies to minimise contact with those sharing one.

Apart from that there should preferably be no physical checking-in and if necessary only one person is allowed to register the flight, no prize giving for tournaments while locker room and changing room capacity must be below or at 50 per cent at any given time.