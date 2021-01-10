Source: Minister with Covid-19 was at Cabinet meeting

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to reporter in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A government source confirmed today that Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed attended a recent Cabinet meeting before testing positive for Covid-19.

The office of the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs announced earlier today that he has contracted Covid-19.

“He did,” the person said when asked if Mustapa was at the last Cabinet meeting.

According to his office, the minister was tested upon arrival in Kota Baru from Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning and has since been admitted to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Separately, health authorities told Malay Mail that contact tracing for Mustapa’s case was already in progress.

Mustapa is the second Cabinet member to have contracted Covid-19.

In October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri tested positive Covid-19, which required several other ministers including the prime minister to be quarantined as they had been at a special Cabinet meeting together.

Malaysia reported 2,451 new cases yesterday, with bulk of cases recorded from Selangor, Sabah and Negri Sembilan.

This brings the number of cumulative cases in Malaysia to 133,559 cases with 26,185 cases still active.