Sibu Indoor Stadium to be turned into Covid-19 quarantine centre, says Sarawak asst minister

Workers preparing a low-risk Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Dewan Arena Badminton Perak in Ipoh to accommodate patients with zero symptoms November 23, 2020. The Sibu Indoor Stadium will be turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SIBU, Jan 10 — Eighty special tents of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) have been installed at the Sibu Indoor Stadium by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) as a Covid-19 quarantine centre.

Sarawak Housing and Public Health Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said the opening of the quarantine centre was an early preparation should the quarantine centre in Kemuyang becomes fully occupied.

“This is only as an initial preparation should the situation get more pressing and we hope not to use it as we are working hard to break the Covid-19 transmission chain,” he said when contacted today.

Through his Facebook site, Dr Annuar who is also the Nangka assemblyman said the quarantine centre is a back-up facility.

Sibu district became a Covid-19 red zone today when 44 cases were recorded over the past two days, starting with 37 cases reported under the Pasai Cluster on Friday which started with a woman returning from Johor Baru after attending her father’s funeral at Rumah Langi, Pasai Siong. — Bernama