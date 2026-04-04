KUCHING, April 4 — Police have arrested nine individuals, including a woman, suspected of involvement in a gang robbery at a house in Goodwill Garden, Batu Niah, Miri.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said that based on the victim’s report, in the incident on March 27, the suspects allegedly broke into the house through the front door while the victim was inside.

“The suspects then restrained the victim and fled with various valuable items belonging to the victim, including two mobile phones, a tablet and two gold rings.

“Acting on information a team of officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) arrested five suspects within less than 24 hours after the report was lodged,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Farhan said the arrest of the five suspects led to the detention of four more suspects during follow-up operations.

“Items believed to belong to the victim were also seized, namely a mobile phone and two gold rings, to assist in the investigation,” he said.

He added that urine screening results found all the suspects, aged between 17 and 48, tested positive for drugs. — Bernama