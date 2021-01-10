Health D-G says tracing contacts of minister Mustapa who has Covid-19

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the authorities were already tracing contacts of Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who has Covid-19.

The office of the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs announced earlier today that he has contracted Covid-19.

“Investigation ongoing. Contact tracing, testings. Let us do our job of contact tracing and do the needful.

“Let us not stigmatise close contacts,” Dr Noor Hisham told Malay Mail when contacted.

Mustapa is the second Cabinet member to have contracted Covid-19.

His office disclosed that the minister was tested upon arrival in Kota Baru from Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning and has since been admitted to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The minister was in stable condition, according to his office.

In October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri tested positive after returning to the peninsula from Sabah and came under heavy criticism for carrying on visiting various states and meeting people instead of self-isolating.

Other government leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19 the same month were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, fresh from the state election.

On January 4, Deputy Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku vice-president and Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik.

Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Assistant Minister and Tandek assemblyman Hendrus Anding is the most recent official to have tested positive.

Malaysia reported 2,451 new cases yesterday, with bulk of cases recorded from Selangor, Sabah and Negri Sembilan.

This brings the number of cumulative cases in Malaysia to 133,559 cases with 26,185 cases still active.