Bersatu tells supreme council members to take Covid-19 tests after Mustapa Mohamed’s infection

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan today confirmed that the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs was at the January 6 supreme council meeting. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has ordered its supreme council members who attended a meeting with Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed to test for Covid-19 following confirmation of his infection.

In a Whatsapp message to media members, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan confirmed that the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs was at the January 6 supreme council meeting.

Wan Saiful added that the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) were observed during the event.

“However, as a preventive measure, all of Bersatu’s supreme council members as well as all those who were present during the said meeting, have been ordered to take the Covid-19 screening immediately, and take the needed steps based on the SOPs issued by the MOH,” he said.

According to Mustapa’s office, the minister was tested upon arrival in Kota Baru from Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning and has since been admitted to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Earlier, a government source confirmed to Malay Mail that Mustapa attended a recent Cabinet meeting before testing positive for Covid-19.

Separately, Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told Malay Mail that contact tracing for Mustapa’s case was already in progress.

Mustapa is the second Cabinet member to have contracted Covid-19.

In October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri tested positive Covid-19, which required several other ministers including the prime minister to be quarantined as they had been at a special Cabinet meeting together.

Malaysia reported 2,451 new cases yesterday, with bulk of cases recorded from Selangor, Sabah and Negri Sembilan.

This brings the number of cumulative cases in Malaysia to 133,559 cases with 26,185 cases still active.