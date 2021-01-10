Avoid going to Sibu Hospital unless absolutely necessary to prevent new cluster, says director

Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu urged the public not to come to the hospital unless absolutely necessary. — File pic

SIBU, Jan 10 — The people should avoid going to Sibu Hospital unless it is absolutely necessary, says Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.

He pointed out this is necessary to prevent the hospital from becoming a new Covid-19 cluster.

“Help to keep our hospital clean so that our staff can mobilise and do their jobs at ease,” he told a press conference yesterday after 37 Covid-19 patients from the new Pasai Siong cluster were admitted to the hospital.

Dr Nanthakumar said they did not expect so many cases when the index case was detected on January 5 after she had returned from Johor Baru on December 29 to attend her father’s funeral.

“It was like a bombshell for us when news filtered out that a total of 37 people tested positive,” he said.

Dr Nanthakumar said most of the non-Covid-19 patients at the hospital would be transferred to Sarikei and Kanowit hospitals, which are non-Covid-19 centres.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, he said appointments of other patients might be delayed or rescheduled.

“We call for understanding for any appointments rescheduled, which will be based on doctors’ assessments,” he said.

He added if a stable patient goes to the hospital, he or she might just be given medicine and told to go home.

He said leave for all staff had been frozen and assistance might be sought from healthcare personnel in other divisions.

“Business at the hospital will be as usual. Whatever limitations we encounter will be addressed.”

Dr Nanthakumar also called on the public to work together in combating Covid-19.

“This disease is coming back. We need to work together and fight against this disease at whatever cost,” he stressed.

He appealed to the people to understand the situation but not to panic.

“Do not go out unless it is very necessary. Stay at home, stay safe, and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We want all our staff to follow all the SOPs and there is no compromise for that. At the same time, do not let our guard down,” he added. — Borneo Post Online