EMCO in three localities in Johor, Negeri Sembilan extended to Jan 24

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) period in three localities, each involving two zones in Johor and one in Negeri Sembilan, is scheduled to end tomorrow and is extended until January 24.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the two localities in Johor involved Johor Bahru Correctional Centre and Staff Quarters, Batu 19 Jalan Ulu Choh-Pontian, Johor Bahru; as well as the Dewan Arena Segitiga, Taman Desa Sejahtera, Mukim Kota Tinggi, Johor and at the Jelebu Prison and Jelebu Prison Staff Quarters in Negeri Sembilan.

“The matter was decided after the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted risk assessments in the three areas. The MOH confirmed that there are still the screening sample balance awaiting results at Jelebu Prison.

“In addition, the Covid-19 infectivity rate among residents at the Johor Bahru Correctional Centre is still high and many new cases were detected after the second screening was carried out.

‘’Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the locality of the Dewan Arena Segitiga is also very high,” he said in a statement on the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

On the compliance operations task force, he said the police arrested 372 individuals yesterday for flouting the directives of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Offences included engaging in entertainment activities, failing to provide equipment to record customer details, not wearing face masks and failing to comply with physical distancing instructions, with all being compounded, he added.

As for Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 26 illegal immigrants were arrested yesterday and nine vehicles were confiscated.

Regarding inspections at construction sites, he said from April 20 to yesterday, 14,223 inspections were carried out by enforcement members of the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia (CIDB) involving 8,064 construction sites nationwide. — Bernama