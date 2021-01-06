Works minister says 172 federal, 97 state roads affected by floods

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (2nd right) inspects Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Kampung Paloh Hinai in Pahang which collapsed due to continuous heavy rain, January 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

RAUB, Jan 6 — A total of 172 federal roads and 97 state roads nationwide were reported to have been affected by floods that hit several states.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the number included roads in six states — Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Johor, Kelantan and Selangor.

“The total also includes four collapsed roads, three reported settlements and two collapsed bridges.

“As for disaster locations, there are 174 areas involving two flashflood areas, 153 hit by floods, and 10 landslides and others,” he told Bernama after inspecting the aftermath of the floods in Ulu Dong, Raub here.

In the meantime, he said the Works Ministry will examine the planning and implementation of sustainable development by taking into account the impact of extreme weather changes.

He said the study included the implementation of future development projects and the maintenance of existing structures.

Currently, he said the Works Ministry through its agency constantly monitors maintenance work and repairs of existing infrastructure, especially involving bridge structures.

On the visit, Fadillah said following the collapse of the Jalan Lenchar bridge, which affects 500 residents and connects three villages — Kampung Lenchar, Kampung Tanjung Putus and Kampung Bukit Kemuning — and PRIMA Lenchar housing area there, due to floods, the Malaysian Armed Forces have agreed to build a temporary bridge.

He explained that the installation of a temporary bridge or “Compact Bailey’ will be installed today and is expected to be completed by noon tomorrow.

Earlier, Fadillah also visited the location of the landslide on route FT 218, Section 3.0 Jalan Lama Bentong-Raub which is believed to have been caused by strong water currents flowing from an opening near a forest near the area. — Bernama