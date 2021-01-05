Police deny issuing RM300, RM600 summonses for rear seatbelt offences on PLUS Highway

Bukit Aman JSPT deputy director, Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the department discovered a viral message spread on the application that summons would be issued to passengers in the rear of vehicles who failed to buckle up when travelling on the PLUS Highway. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has denied issuing a statement that went viral on WhatsApp that police would conduct checks to enforce the wearing of seat belts for rear passengers every evening on the PLUS Highway.

It also denied that a summons of RM300 would be issued to an errant rear seat passenger and RM600 to two such passengers.

Bukit Aman JSPT deputy director, Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the department discovered a viral message spread on the application that summons would be issued to passengers in the rear of vehicles who failed to buckle up when travelling on the PLUS Highway.

He added that the department had never issued any statement on the matter.

“Road users are urged to stop spreading any fake message and to always check the veracity of any message before uploading or sharing it on social media.

“The department advises all road users to always obey the law and traffic rules to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said in the statement. — Bernama