Nadma denies issuing statement on major flood in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today refuted allegations that its director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim had issued a statement that a major flood was expected to occur in Pahang as viralled on social media.

In a statement today, Nadma corporate communications head Nur Daliza Dohat said all technical statements on the northeast monsoon is under the purview of the Meteorological Department and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

Earlier, a message that Pahang will be experiencing its biggest flood this year due rising water level at two main rivers in the state went viral.

According to the fake message, the four affected districts are Temerloh, Maran, Pekan and Kuantan. — Bernama