Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases climb to 2,027 with eight deaths as possibility of snap poll looms

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah gives a press conference on Covid-19 at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 cases rose to 2,027 today while another eight people have died from the disease, giving the country 122,845 cumulative cases and 509 deaths to date.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,221 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 99,449.

In a press statement this evening, Dr Noor Hisham highlighted that Selangor remained the highest with 509 infections while Johor and Sabah recorded 428 and 383 cases respectively.

Malaysia’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation has also been compounded by renewed political uncertainty caused by a power struggle between the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno.

MORE TO COME