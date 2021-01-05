Khairy: Govt to spend RM6.7m on special freezers for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The government has confirmed its purchase of 55 freezers worth RM6.7 million to keep the Covid-19 vaccine ordered from US maker Pfizer, Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The science, technology and innovation ministry minister said the expense was necessary because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires storage at super low temperatures, more so in tropical Malaysia.

He said the 55 freezer storage units will be placed in 55 urban locations.

He added that another Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca will be used in rural locations as it can be stored at regular fridge temperatures.

“There are lots of concerns about the extraordinary temperatures that Pfizer (vaccine) that must be kept at and if we have the facility.

“To that end we have approved purchases of ultra-low temperature freezers, cold box and other related medical supplies for the cold chain and ultra-cold chain at RM16.6 million,” he told reporters.

