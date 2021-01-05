EMCO in Genting apartment, Muar Moral Rehabilitation Centre extended

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the government has extended the EMCO at the Amber Court Apartment in Jalan Genting, Bentong and the Muar Moral Rehabilitation Centre.. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The government has extended the enforced movement control order (EMCO) at the Amber Court Apartment in Jalan Genting, Bentong and the Muar Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

The senior minister (security cluster) said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had carried out 1,180 screenings and of the number, 454 tested positive for Covid-19 at the first location.

“The MOH also confirmed that a second screening test still needs to be conducted on some close contacts, and that there is a high risk of Covid-19 infection in this locality.

“On the advice of and risk evaluation by the MOH, the government has agreed to extend the EMCO at Amber Court, Jalan Genting, Bentong, from January 7 to January 20, 2021,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said that the MOH conducted 827 screenings at the Muar PPA, and 40 people tested positive for Covid-19.

He added that the ministry confirmed there is still an increment in the daily positive cases recorded there, while 38 samples have yet to be tested.

He said the EMCO in Muar PPA has therefore been extended from January 7 to January 20, 2021.