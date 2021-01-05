Covid-19: New ‘Bah Sayap Cluster’ emerges, involves Miri in Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, says SDMC

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Jan 5 — The State Health Department has identified a new Covid-19 cluster dubbed as the ‘Bah Sayap Cluster’ involving Miri district and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the index case for this cluster involved Case 1,116 who was detected on December 31, 2020 following screenings of symptomatic individuals at a private hospital in Miri.

“The number of positive cases involving this cluster to date is five individuals including the index case and the addition of one new positive Covid-19 case today,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building here.

He pointed out that a total of 48 individuals have been screened where five of the test results have turned up positive and the test results of 41 individuals were negative.

“There are also two individuals who are still pending the test results,” he added.

With the addition of the new cluster, Sarawak now has three active clusters with the other two being the Stutong Cluster in Kuching with ten positive cases and the Mador Cluster in Meradong with eight cases.

A total of 98 individuals under the Stutong Cluster have been screened where 81 have tested negative and seven are pending test results while 1,230 individuals under the Mador Cluster have been screened with 306 tested negative and 916 pending test results. — Borneo Post

