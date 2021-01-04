Nora Anne Quoirin died by misadventure, coroner rules

Lawyers representing The Dusun resort, Alliff Benjamin Suhaimi (left) and Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar, at the Seremban Coroner’s Court January 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Jan 4 — The Coroner’s Court announced today that Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin’s death was a result of misadventure.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid said the injuries sustained by Nora Anne, who disappeared from The Dusun resort in Negri Sembilan, where she had gone on holiday with her family in 2019, was probably self-inflicted and did not involve any third-party.

“After hearing all the relevant evidence, I ruled that there was no one involved in the death of Nora Anne.

“It is more probably than not that she died by misadventure, i.e she had gone out of the Sora House on her own and subsequently got lost in the abandoned palm oil plantation.

“For me to speculate and presume of her action and involvement of a third party without any proved facts would be a breach of my duty. The inquiry is hereby closed,” she said in her verdict.

Quoirin’s family was represented by lawyer S. Sakthyvell while The Dusun resort was represented by lawyer Alliff Benjamin Suhaimi and Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar.

A total of 49 witnesses were called to testify in the inquest proceedings that were also live-streamed to the public after it began on August 24 last year.

Irish teenager Nora Quoirin disappeared during her stay at The Dusun a tropical rainforest resort in Seremban, 63km south of Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Lucie Blackman Trust

Nora Anne, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from the resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she had died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

