Mosti: Covid-19 vaccine safe, no long-term side effects

Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration October 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has stressed that the Covid-19 vaccine will not cause long-term harmful side effects on people’s health.

Its deputy minister Ahmad Amzad Hashim said the vaccine had been clinically tested and would be regulated by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of the Ministry of Health.

“All vaccines have side effects, what is important is that the side effects are not serious or harmful, so far based on the data we received the vaccine does not have serious side effects.

“Most side effects are temporary such as injection pain, some may have fever or nausea,” he said when met after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio Jendela Fikir programme today.

Ahmad Amzad said the ministry will channel accurate information on the vaccine to convince and eliminate society’s scepticism thus achieving the government’s target to provide vaccine to 70 per cent of Malaysians in the first quarter of this year.

Malaysia has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to procure 12.8 million vaccine doses and another 6.4 million doses will be provided by AstraZeneca as well as several other suppliers. — Bernama