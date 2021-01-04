Malaysia Airlines offers Chinese New Year flat fare deals

Customers can enjoy all-in one-way fare as low as RM129 for domestic flights within Peninsular Malaysia and RM169 and RM189 for flights to and from Sarawak and Sabah, respectively. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Malaysia Airlines is offering flat all-in one-way fare deals on its Economy Class to all domestic destinations from today until January 17 in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

The seats last for the travel period from February 4 to February 25.

“The flat fares seek to make travelling home affordable and reasonable for all passengers, enabling families to reunite during this festive season, for what may be the first time in over a year,” group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said in a statement today.

Customers can enjoy all-in one-way fare as low as RM129 for domestic flights within Peninsular Malaysia and RM169 and RM189 for flights to and from Sarawak and Sabah, respectively.

“These flat fares are available for all seats on selected flights, offering unmatched value for travellers seeking to head home for the holidays, or for those looking for a quick getaway,” she said.

Lau said passengers also get to enjoy enhanced Economy Class travel experience when they opt for the MH Flex Economy fare, giving passengers the ultimate flexibility access to unlimited date changes and rebookings, check-in baggage allowance of up to 35kg and free standard seat selection and basic travel protection.

MH Flex Economy also has go-show privileges that allow passengers to board an earlier flight on the same day free of charge and added benefits like priority services of check-in, boarding and baggage.

She assured that Malaysia Airlines has stringent safety and hygiene protocols, including frequent sanitisation throughout the entire journey to create a clean, safe and healthy environment for the passengers.

Meanwhile, for those looking at flight and hotel packages, Malaysia Airlines’ tour operating arm, MHholidays, is offering Staycation packages across the nation with discounts on hotel stays of up to 25 per cent for travels up to July 31.

The booking period for the Staycation deals is from now until January 10. — Bernama