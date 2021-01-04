Lawyer Haniff Khatri fined RM30,000 for contempt, three others fined RM50,000 each

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex June 18, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Senior lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla was fined RM30,000 in default one month’s jail by the Federal Court for contempt of court for being disrespectful of the Federal Court in a property dispute case.

A three-member bench led by Federal Court judge Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli also fined three other individuals who are partners of a licensed moneylender firm RM50,000 in default one month’s jail each for a similar offence.

Justice Abdul Rahman, however, allowed the trio and Mohamed Haniff Khatri’s requests to settle the fine by Friday.

The panel, which included Justices Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, also ordered the three individuals to pay RM50,000 costs and Mohamed Haniff Khatri to pay RM10,000 costs.

In sentencing the four, Justice Abdul Rahman said contempt of court must not be taken lightly.

Justice Abdul Rahman said the court imposed the RM50,000 fine on Ding Toh Biew, Ding Toh Gien and Ding Toh Lei as they did not express their regret or show remorse to the court after they were found guilty for contempt.

He said instead, they were persistent that they acted on the advice of Mohamed Haniff Khatri, who was their former solicitor.

He said Mohamed Haniff Khatri had apologised to the court unequivocally and unconditionally, adding that it was obvious that he was genuinely remorseful.

Justice Abdul Rahman, however, said the court also took into account that Mohamed Haniff Khatri only decided to apologise to the court after being found guilty.

He said the contempt committed by Mohamed Haniff Khatri, who is an officer of the court and a senior member of the Bar, was against the apex court.

Earlier, Justice Hasnah, who delivered the court’s decision on the contempt, said that the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the three partners of Golden Star and Mohamed Haniff Khatri were guilty of contempt of court.

“We are, therefore, of the view that such behaviour of the respondents and Mohamed Haniff Khatri was contumacious and disrespectful.

The High Court in 2012 allowed the suit filed by Lim Peek Hoe and his son Ling Boon Huat and held that the sale and purchase agreements of properties in Ipoh, Perak and the tenancy agreements and transfers of those properties were null and void.

The Court of Appeal, however, reversed the High Court’s decision, ruling in favour of Golden Star and the three individuals.

The Federal Court on June 20, 2017 allowed Peek Hoe and Boon Huat’s appeal and reinstated the High Court’s decision and ordered Golden Star and the three partners to return the properties within 60 days.

However, they filed the first review through their previous lawyer which was subsequently withdrawn and was struck out by the Federal Court.

Mohamed Haniff Khatri was then appointed to represent the trio and he filed the second review and subsequently a third review of the Federal Court’s decision. Both reviews were dismissed by the court in May 2019.

The Federal Court, on the same day, also granted leave to Peek Hoe and Boon Huat to commence committal proceedings against the trio and Mohamed Haniff Khatri.

Lawyer Edmund Lim represented Peek Hoe and Boon Huat while lawyer L.K. Chieng appeared for the three partners. Lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan represented Mohamed Haniff Khatri. — Bernama