Dr Noor Hisham: Five Covid-19 clusters due to interstate travel, nine from social gatherings

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Five Covid-19 clusters were formed due to interstate movement that resumed after authorities lifted the domestic travel ban on December 7, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today,
He said these were the Inten, Semambu and Tembok Mempaga clusters in Pahang; Seragam Chepa cluster in Kelantan; and Ehsan Ibol cluster in Perak.
Dr Noor Hisham also said that nine clusters have been traced to social activities within the same period.
The Health D-G went on to announce five new clusters today: three in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Melaka.
MORE TO COME