Dr Noor Hisham: Five Covid-19 clusters due to interstate travel, nine from social gatherings

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. Five Covid-19 clusters were formed due to interstate movement that resumed after authorities lifted the domestic travel ban on December 7. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Five Covid-19 clusters were formed due to interstate movement that resumed after authorities lifted the domestic travel ban on December 7, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today,

He said these were the Inten, Semambu and Tembok Mempaga clusters in Pahang; Seragam Chepa cluster in Kelantan; and Ehsan Ibol cluster in Perak.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that nine clusters have been traced to social activities within the same period.

The Health D-G went on to announce five new clusters today: three in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Melaka.

