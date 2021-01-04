Body believed to be Md Rajihan found 15 metres from sunken car in Kluang

Rescuers lift the body of Md Rajihan Mohd Junaidi, 28, in Kluang, Johor, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, Jan 4 — The body of a man believed to be Md Rajihan Junaidi, who was swept away by floodwaters with his car at Batu 18, Jalan Kluang-Mersing, Kluang, since Saturday, was found around 15 metres from the location of his sunken vehicle this afternoon.

Kluang Fire and Rescue Station chief Akob Sidek said the body was found at 5.15pm when rescue personnel searched the area before the body brought to the surface and taken to the boat to be handed over to the police.

He said with the discovery of the 28-year-old victim’s body, the search and rescue operation was ended at 6pm.

The victim’s body was taken to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang for a post-mortem, he added.

The discovery of Md Rajihan Junaidi’s body today brings the total of deaths linked to the recent floods in Johor to three. — Bernama