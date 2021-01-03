National vaccination plan to be finalised this Thursday, says Khairy

Khairy said this would be discussed in the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee Meeting to be chaired jointly by him and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

REMBAU, Jan 3 — The National Vaccination Plan scheduled to start in February will be finalised this Thursday, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said this would be discussed in the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee Meeting to be chaired jointly by him and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“We aim to launch the implementation plan when we have acquired supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he told reporters after the Rembau Division Umno Delegates Meeting, here today.

This is a comprehensive plan which covers the period before the vaccines are received including the hospitals that can be registered to have access to the vaccine as well as the transportation and storage of the vaccines.

In the meantime, he said MOSTI was also drafting a Low Touch Economy Plan in collaboration with several ministries including the Works Ministry and Housing and Local Government Ministry to avoid risk of the public getting Covid-19.

He said this long term plan which would bring changes to the economic environment would focus on the development and use of robotics which would eliminate the need to touch surfaces.

“People no longer have to meet in crowded places and close contacts will be reduced,” he said adding that these measures would help to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases. — Bernama