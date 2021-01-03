Elderly man killed after motorcycle hits pothole in Kuala Lumpur

Police said an elderly man was killed after falling from his motorcycle that was believed to have hit a pothole in Kuala Lumpur today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — An elderly man was killed after falling from his motorcycle that was believed to have hit a pothole in Jalan Tengah heading to Jalan Syed Putra here today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the victim was identified as Ho Yan Fee, 75, who died at the scene of the accident.

“The police received a report at 7.30am today. Initial investigations found the victim was from Jalan Connaught heading to Midvalley shopping centre. He is believed to have hit a pothole at the location and fell,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the victim’s body was sent to the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital for autopsy and that the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama