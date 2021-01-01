UTeM raises RM195,160 through number plate auction

MELAKA, Jan 1 — Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) conducted an auction of 100 exclusive number plates in the silver and bronze categories, raising RM195,160 which will go towards university administration and development.

Bidding started on December 9 and ended December 14, with the auction of platinum, diamond and gold category number plates beginning tomorrow till January 7 via ebida.utem.edu.my.

“The auction is open to all, including industry, government agencies, alumni, staff and students.

“I hope members of the public will bid successfully to get the exclusive UTeM number plate they desire,” said UTeM board chairman, Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajudin Ali, at the launch of ‘Penggunaan Nombor Plat Eksklusif UTeM’ at Dewan Canselor today.

The ceremony was officiated by Melaka governor, Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam, and attended by UTeM vice chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim.

“The initiative is relevant to present times because in Q3 last year, UTeM’s administrative budget was cut by 56 per cent and in Q4, another 9 per cent was cut from what had been applied for,” said Ahmad Tajudin.

He added that the initiative also increased the visibility of UTeM.

UTeM, in a statement, said the minimum bid for an exclusive gold category number plate is RM2,000 and RM3,750; diamond is RM2,000 and RM4,500; and platinum is RM30,000.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has approved the registration numbers 1 – 9999 and the all-capital letter acronym, UTEM. — Bernama