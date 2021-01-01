MOF: RON95, RON97 prices go up four sen, diesel three sen

The retail prices of RON95 and RON 97 petrol rose four sen a litre each while the retail price of diesel rose three sen per litre for a period of one week starting at midnight until January 8. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON 97 petrol rose four sen a litre each while the retail price of diesel rose three sen per litre for a period of one week starting at midnight until January 8.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the new retail price of RON95 petrol is RM1.84 per litre while the new price for RON97 petrol is RM2.14 per litre.

“The retail price of diesel rose from RM1.98 sen per litre to RM2.01 per litre,” according to the statement.

The MOF said the new price was based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continued to be protected. — Bernama