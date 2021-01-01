Leaders pray for a Covid-19 free Malaysia, revitalised economy for the year ahead

Leaders hope that the country will recover from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the economy will recover for the well-being of all Malaysians. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― As we usher in 2021, leaders throughout the country have expressed their hopes that the country will recover from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the economy will recover for the well-being of all Malaysians.

Senior Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof posted on his Facebook page that the construction sector was among the main contributors to drive the economy that has been affected by the pandemic, and prayed that 2021 would bring new hope to the country.

“Alhamdulillah, as we faced the challenge of Covid-19 this year, the way Malaysia and its leaders managed the pandemic, supported by Malaysians’ discipline and cooperation, it has received praise from other countries.

“Of course, utmost gratitude and honour is reserved for our heroes, the frontliners, who have sacrificed day and night to fight the scourge of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob paid tribute to the sacrifices made by frontliners who have given their all to ensure that Malaysians are kept safe from the pandemic, as well as the majority of Malaysians who complied with the standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the disease.

“I hope that 2021 brings renewed vigour, hope and spirit. May victory be ours. Happy New Year 2021,” said Ismail Sabri.

Senior Minister for Economy and the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali posted on his Twitter that 2020 was a trying year filled with unforeseen challenges and hoped that Malaysians would show the same resilience in the year to come.

“The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought a big change in our lifestyles and forced us to change the economic and social landscape to ensure that we succeed,” he said.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein expressed his hope that the spirit of unity that has become Malaysians’ strength to overcome whatever challenges, including Covid-19, further spurs efforts to build a better future for their children, families and the country.

“Insya-Allah thanks to our tenacity, efforts and prayers, may 2021 be a better year,” he said.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in a statement encouraged Malaysians to practice the new norms in order to preserve the environment, and prosperity for all.

“We have to show the world that Malaysia and its citizens have first class mindsets and attitudes that prioritise cleanliness. This effort is in line with the National Cleanliness Policy to create a clean, sustainable and prosperous country through the practice of personal hygiene and cleanliness within the community and society,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan posted a prayer on Twitter for the country to remain peaceful, prosperous and harmonious in its own unique way besides expressing his hope that everyone would keep working hard to improve the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba reminded Malaysians to bear the collective responsibility of breaking the COVID-19 chain of infection which has far from ended.

“2020 was indeed challenging to us all. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many things in life and we have to persevere with new norms.

“Let us all remember, together we look after each other. Everyone’s effort is required to break the Covid-19 chain. We must fight till we win!” he said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysians’ resolution for 2021 will be to fight to eliminate corruption, as it had burdened the citizens with increased costs.

“Happy New Year 2021, InsyaAllah our prayers will be answered,” he said.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said that 2020 was a very tough year for Malaysians throughout the country.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the tests and trials throughout 2020 would help bring Malaysians together.

“Let us turn all trials and challenges we have faced into useful lessons, and carve a brighter future for our country,” he said. ― Bernama