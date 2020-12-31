Royal Selangor Golf Club hit with another Covid-19 case, this time staff member dubbed C12s

A Royal Selangor Golf Club staff sprays disinfectant within its premises in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — One of Malaysia’s most prestigious golf clubs, the Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) has been hit with another Covid-19 case involving a staff member.

The club administration office will be closed until January 8, 2021 for sanitisation, according to a notice sighted by Malay Mail today.

“Once again we regret to advise you that another member of our administration office has tested positive for Covid-19 (C12s). This staff member has not been at the club since December 23,” RSGC said in the notice.

It added that contact tracing has been performed on the movement of the infected employee identified as C12s.

RSGC said its 151 frontline, operational and administration staff were screened for Covid-19 yesterday, and are currently waiting for the results of the swab tests.

It added that all administrative staff are to undergo quarantine and will work from home.

At the time of writing, Malay Mail were not able to ascertain if this is the 12th Covid-19 case at RSGC, but the club have been using the alphabet ‘C’ to represent Covid-19 followed by a number; e.g C1, C2, C3; to represent a club member getting infected.

RSGC adds a small ‘s’ at the end of the sequence to differentiate between its two staff members.

The first case RSGC reported was in October when a member with the Datuk title was found positive and had played at TPC KL several days later.

Five days ago, RSGC reported it’s ninth case, this time a club member who was dubbed C9.

Checks by Malay Mail on RSGC’s website also found the last posting on Covid-19 updates was on November 2, a confirmation of receiving notice of case C5, a member who tested positive on October 31 who had played golf at RSGC on October 25.